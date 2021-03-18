MediciNova, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediciNova in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MediciNova by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

