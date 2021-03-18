MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 151.68% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MNOV opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MediciNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MediciNova by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MediciNova by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

