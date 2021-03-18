Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Medifast were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast stock opened at $253.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $279.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.45.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Medifast from $239.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.