Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Trading 11.2% Higher

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) was up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 2,720,872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 965% from the average daily volume of 255,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medley Management stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 11.47% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Medley Management Company Profile (NYSE:MDLY)

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

