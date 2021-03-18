Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $725,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NYSE:VLO opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,637.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

