Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,793,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

