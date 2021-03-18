Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $259,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 74.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,334 shares of company stock worth $10,195,068 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE:FNF opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $42.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

