MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.14% of MercadoLibre worth $119,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI traded down $72.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,464.91. 12,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,741.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,489.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9,609.52 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

