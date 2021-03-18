Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG opened at $163.41 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $177.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

