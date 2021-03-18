Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 137 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $263,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.33.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $393.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.86 and a 52 week high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

