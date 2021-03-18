Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,188 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $49.52 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21.

