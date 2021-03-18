Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

