Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 419 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1,153.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.