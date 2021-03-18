Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 554 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $160.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,003.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.60. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.