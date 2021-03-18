Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.53.

NYSE:RCL opened at $91.45 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $72.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

