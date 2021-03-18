Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Raised to Hold at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Metro Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.25.

Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.71 on Monday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $151.38 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 2.19.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

