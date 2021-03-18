Metronome (MET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $72,207.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $30.53 million and approximately $72,207.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome token can now be purchased for about $2.65 or 0.00004555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.22 or 0.00451438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00061639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00131400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00058615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.11 or 0.00644079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,871,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,537,993 tokens. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.