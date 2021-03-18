MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Trading 4% Higher

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MGM China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie cut shares of MGM China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get MGM China alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

MGM China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)

There is no company description available for MGM China Holdings Ltd.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.