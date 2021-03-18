Michael C. Dennison Sells 4,264 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FOXF opened at $140.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $144.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.