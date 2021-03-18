Midwest Holding Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Midwest in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

MDWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Midwest in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $51.02 on Thursday. Midwest has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at $3,219,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Midwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,161,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Midwest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Minnich purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,120.00.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

