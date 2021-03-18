MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 25.2% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $18.29 or 0.00030719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $195.95 million and $811,410.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.08 or 0.00389845 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005273 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.73 or 0.04482932 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,715,248 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.