Minter Network (BIP) Market Capitalization Reaches $45.40 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $45.40 million and $621,840.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.12 or 0.00456261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00062335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00032617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00141336 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00059613 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002234 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,830,658,318 coins and its circulating supply is 3,625,448,751 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

