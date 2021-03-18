Mizuho Cuts CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target to $120.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COR. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

Shares of COR stock opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.51. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,327.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

