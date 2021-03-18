Mizuho Increases The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $57.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Shares of SO opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SO. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 7.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter valued at $522,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in The Southern by 6.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,539,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 72,971 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

