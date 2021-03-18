MMOCoin (MMO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $541.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. One MMOCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $310,029.60 and $541.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000144 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Token Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 116,261,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,970,401 tokens. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

