Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $3.36 billion. Moderna reported sales of $8.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25,168.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $16.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $22.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total transaction of $256,372,964.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,247,961.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $1,542,021.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,533,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,127,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,974,215 shares of company stock worth $612,437,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $19,849,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.46. 7,097,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,069,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $189.26.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

