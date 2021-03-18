Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CTO Sells $268,275.81 in Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 8,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $268,275.81. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,917.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roi Zion Zahut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Roi Zion Zahut sold 19,269 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $661,890.15.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $724.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

