Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CTO Sells $661,890.15 in Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 19,269 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $661,890.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 168,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,818.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Roi Zion Zahut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Roi Zion Zahut sold 8,439 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $268,275.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:MWK opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MWK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWK. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

