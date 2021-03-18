Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

Shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.04. Monaker Group shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 29,330 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monaker Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Monaker Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monaker Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monaker Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

