MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get MongoDB alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $371.33.

Shares of MDB opened at $316.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.15. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.59, for a total value of $1,337,880.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,698,679.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,674 shares of company stock worth $49,192,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 586.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.