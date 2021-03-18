Monolith (TKN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.80 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and approximately $7,548.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00050638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00625850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033916 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.