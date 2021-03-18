Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,361,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.28. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

