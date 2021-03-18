Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

