Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $741,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

