Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $293.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

