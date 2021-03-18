MoonSwap Trading Up 66.6% Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 66.6% higher against the dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $19.65 million and $250,744.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.03 or 0.00350219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 16,447,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,425,907 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

