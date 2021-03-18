Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Gap Down to $1,744.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,744 ($22.79), but opened at GBX 1,668 ($21.79). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 1,746 ($22.81), with a volume of 12,780 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,586.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,402.13. The company has a market capitalization of £811.48 million and a PE ratio of 17.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49). Also, insider Steve Crummett sold 12,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,776 ($23.20), for a total transaction of £226,546.56 ($295,984.53).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

