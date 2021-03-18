Morgan Stanley Boosts Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $90.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

NYSE:CFR opened at $115.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 over the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

