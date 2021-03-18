Morgan Stanley Boosts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $12.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.79.

MRO stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

