Morgan Stanley Boosts NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $59.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NRG Energy by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

