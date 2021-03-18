Morgan Stanley Cuts Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target to $52.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Shares of POSH opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.74. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

