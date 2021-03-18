Morgan Stanley Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $309.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $309.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $259.50.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $286.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $294.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.89.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

