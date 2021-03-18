Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,848,575. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.11.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

