Morgan Stanley Trims Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price to $50.67

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley to $50.67 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRNS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.67 to $76.67 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $56.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 52,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $9,690,181.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,299 shares of company stock worth $37,785,596 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,167,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 912.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

