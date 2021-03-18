Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $35,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morphic during the third quarter valued at about $4,954,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Morphic by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MORF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 14,027 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $897,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 12,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $408,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 384,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,182. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

