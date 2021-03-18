MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €130.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €115.89 ($136.34).

Shares of ETR MOR opened at €76.78 ($90.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 37.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a 1-year high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €90.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €94.93.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

