Mothercare (LON:MTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.00

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17 ($0.22), with a volume of 1397214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.78 ($0.19).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £63.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.96.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

