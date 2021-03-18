MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sells $164,290.00 in Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MSA opened at $164.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.58. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

