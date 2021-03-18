MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in MSCI were worth $18,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in MSCI by 237.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after buying an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MSCI by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in MSCI by 36,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $413.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.43. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

