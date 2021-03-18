M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,917 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 77,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 60,109 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

ARCC stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

